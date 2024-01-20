JENNA CHARLES, NT LEGAL AID COMMISSION: I’m feeling a bit tired. It's getting late. I decided to stop work because I was starting to hit a bit of a wall. I've worked around 14 hours today and that is something that's been happening more and more with the shortage of lawyers here in Alice Springs.TEXT ON SCREEN: There is a critical shortage of criminal defence lawyers in Alice Springs.TEXT ON SCREEN: In less than a year, more than half of Alice Springs' publicly funded lawyers have left.

JENNA CHARLES: At the moment, I know that there is 13 people in the cells at least.I noticed a number of defence lawyers were leaving the jurisdiction and seeking other employment opportunities but particularly in October and November last year there was a really large percentage of the legal profession here that left. I'm checking the court list to see what information I know about who’s on there to make sure that we can identify who is self-representing today, who we have files or paperwork to take down for, if they are a preexisting clien





abc730 » / 🏆 14. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Presidential Candidate Faces Criminal Charges and Uses Fascist LanguageIn the United States, one of the men vying for the presidency faces 91 criminal charges in four concurrent criminal cases. He uses openly fascist language, and has mused about “terminating” the Constitution. Just last week, he said that should he win the election, he would be a “dictator” for day one of his presidency (but not after that). He currently sits four percentage points ahead of the incumbent president.

Source: _TCglobal - 🏆 4. / 83 Read more »

Australian House Prices Expected to Rise Despite Higher Mortgage CostsA survey of economists suggests that house prices in Australia will increase this year, despite higher mortgage costs. The shortage of properties and surging immigration are believed to outweigh the impact of increased mortgage rates. Some economists even predict a decline in property values. The Reserve Bank's next move is expected to be a rate cut.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Luxury Car Theft Spree on Northern BeachesA young criminal went on a luxury car theft spree across the northern beaches, stealing high-performance European vehicles and going on life-threatening joyrides. The stolen cars are sometimes sold to organised crime networks.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Long Hair to Short Hair: My Journey of ChangeA woman shares her experience of transitioning from long hair to a short bob and the challenges she faced with styling and maintenance.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

UN Security Council approves toned-down bid to boost aid to GazaThe UN Security Council has approved a toned-down bid to boost humanitarian aid to Gaza that stopped short of a call for a ceasefire because of fears the United States and Israel would veto the motion.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Consumers advised to know their rights during Boxing Day salesAs thousands of people flock to the shops on the hunt for a post-Christmas bargain, consumers are being advised to brush up on their customer rights so they're not left short-changed or with a dodgy product.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »