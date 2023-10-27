Shops with hundreds of deadly weapons allegedly meant for youth gangs raided in Melbourne

(Nine)Police arrested a 52-year-old Cranbourne North man ﻿and a 34-year-old man from Narre Warren North over the haul. Both have since been released."Our protection of children, particularly those who are vulnerable within our communities is our priority," Victoria Police Inspector Andrew McKee said.

"Adults that consider preying upon those either for their own greed or criminal activity is something that we're very interested in stopping."Youth crime is a major issue in the suburbs of Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia﻿.in Victoria, with serious and violent crime escalating and 496,589 cases reported in the past year alone.

Operation Alliance has led to 440 youth gang members being arrested a combined 1630 times over the past year.The arrests were part of a sophisticated Victoria Police operation (Nine)"We were very swift and unrelenting in closing it down because it is a community safety issue," McKee said.﻿Police have seized security vision from the collectible stores as well as the alleged offenders' phones as they continue to gather further evidence. headtopics.com

Read more:

9NewsAUS »

Police find hundreds of illegal weapons in raids on Melbourne collectables storesPolice investigating youth gangs in Melbourne seize more than 400 illegal weapons in raids on two collectables stores. Read more ⮕

Vaping promotion at shops and on social media exposing young Australians to practise, study findsResults fly in face of general ban on e-cigarette advertising and come as number of vape stores continues to increase Read more ⮕

Group of offenders armed with knives attack man at Melbourne gymVision obtained by 9News, shows the moment a group of men stormed the gym&x27;s reception chasing the 24-year-old man down. ﻿ Read more ⮕

Convicted Melbourne scammer charged with more crimesA notorious convicted fraudster known by dozens of different names has been arrested after allegedly obtaining financial advantage by deception. Read more ⮕

Melbourne holidaymakers $10,000 out of pocket in refund nightmare as Bamboo Airways ends Australian flights7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Shrinking Melbourne leaves nervous MPs in game of musical seatsVictoria’s soft population growth during the pandemic could cost it an MP, but who will be left without a home? Read more ⮕