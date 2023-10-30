Shopping mall space: Is Australia running out?

The amount of mall space per person is expected to drop substantially over the next decade amid high levels of population growth and barriers to new supply, putting a premium on existing shopping centres, according to an industry analysis.an additional 2.225 million square metres of retail space would be needed just to maintain the current per capita ratio of 0.91 square metres, according to the Colliers report. On current estimates that ratio would fall to 0.84sq m by 2032.

Around half that total of additional space – 1.13 million sq m – would be needed in the super regional and major regional centres, the equivalent of building nine Westfield Bondi Junctions, according to Lachlan MacGillivray, who heads Colliers’ regional retail capital markets business.

Yet, it is all but impossible to develop a new generation of major malls – beyond small neighbourhood centres in new housing estates – given land constraints.All but one of the country’s 11 biggest malls which generate $1 billion or more in turnover – such as Chadstone in Melbourne, co-owned by Vicinity and Rich Lister John Gandel, or Scentre’s Westfield Chermside in Brisbane – began development between the 1950s and 1970s. headtopics.com

“Now, it’s at a point where you could not go out and build another one of those assets again. It’s just impossible to get a land holding to go and do it,” Mr MacGillivray toldNor is that unmet demand for retail likely to be met by the expansion of online shopping, which has dropped from its peak penetration rates during the pandemic.

On NAB estimates released last week Australians spent $54.17 billion on online retail, a level that is around 12.8 per cent of the total retail trade estimate. That is a slight contraction on the comparable period last year. headtopics.com

Unlike the UK and US markets, where same-day delivery is common, distance remains the main challenge to a more rapid take-up of online shopping, compared to the convenience and proximity of large malls. As well, some of the largest players in online are already physical retailers, which are using their bricks and mortar stores to help with e-commerce fulfillment.

Australia China relations: How the World Trade Organisation helped Australia repair its trade ties with ChinaAustralia’s resistance to Chinese coercion helped win the trade war, but the international trade organisation’s role should not be underplayed. Read more ⮕

This China-based online megastore is growing in Australia. It’s also hungry for your dataThe China-based e-commerce juggernaut is a hit in Australia, but experts have warned customers to be aware of what data they hand over when shopping. Read more ⮕

This China-based online megastore is growing in Australia. It’s also hungry for your dataThe China-based e-commerce juggernaut is a hit in Australia, but experts have warned customers to be aware of what data they hand over when shopping. Read more ⮕

This China-based online megastore is growing in Australia. It’s also hungry for your dataThe China-based e-commerce juggernaut is a hit in Australia, but experts have warned customers to be aware of what data they hand over when shopping. Read more ⮕

Australia news LIVE: Australia and EU walk away from trade deal; Sport betting firms offer to remove logos from match-day jerseysAustralia and the EU walked away from a trade deal before meetings, sport betting firms offers to remove logos from jerseys and discussions continue about Voice failure. Read more ⮕

Australia news LIVE: Australia and EU walk away from trade deal; Sport betting firms offer to remove logos from match-day jerseysAustralia and the EU walked away from a trade deal before meetings, sport betting firms offers to remove logos from jerseys and discussions continue about Voice failure. Read more ⮕