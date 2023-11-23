Shop Owners in Melbourne's Williamstown Struggle as Trade Lags

Shop owners in Melbourne’s beachside suburb, Williamstown, are closing their doors as trade lags on the once-busy shopping strips. According to Hobsons Bay Council’s estimates, current retail vacancy rates are estimated to be 14.7 per cent in Douglas Parade and 13.8 per cent in Nelson Place.

Hobsons Bay Council has enlisted the help of Renew Australia, a non-profit group, that places creatives in empty shops and negotiates 30-day rolling licences with landlords to inject liveliness into ailing shopping strips. Renew Australia recently worked with The City of Port Phillip to revitalise Fitzroy Street at a cost of $450,000 across three years.The once-lively Williamstown has been forced to bring in consultants to help stop an exodus of businesses and plummeting sales in the beachside shopping strips.Justin Bell, owner of Williamstown Fine Wines and Megan Walls, owner of Dogtown Pet Supplies, both have businesses located on Ferguson Street, Williamstown.In Williamstown, the three main shopping strips are on Nelson Place, Ferguson Street and Douglas Parad





theage » / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AFL great stops Melbourne bottle shop thief in his tracksIt&x27;s been a few years since Geelong champion Jimmy Bartel chased down anyone on an AFL pitch, but when he spotted a thief on the run last Friday he effortlessly switched into "game mode".

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Jury finds Melbourne doctor Seyyed Farshchi guilty over sweet shop slaveryDoctor Seyyed Farshchi is found guilty of forced labour offences, including not paying a refugee for three months.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Enero Group sells Melbourne PR and lobbying shop CPR to Civic PartnershipASX-listed advertising firm Enero Group has sold Melbourne PR and lobbying shop CPR to rival operation Civic Partnership. The undisclosed amount paid for CPR is not expected to significantly impact Enero's bottom line. CPR has been a breeding ground for young professionals with political aspirations.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Tobacco shop set ablaze in another suspicious fire in Melbourne’s northIt is the second time the Hadfield tobacco shop has been targeted as police probe a string of arson attacks linked to gang wars over the illicit tobacco trade and related extortion rackets.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Melbourne man pleads guilty to sexually abusing Melbourne boy and children overseasMichael Corbett groomed and abused a Melton South boy as well as multiple children overseas in what the judge called “persistent, predatory” offending when sentencing him to 11 years in jail.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Melbourne man pleads guilty to sexually abusing Melbourne boy and children overseasMichael Corbett groomed and abused a Melton South boy as well as multiple children overseas in what the judge called “persistent, predatory” offending when sentencing him to 11 years in jail.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »