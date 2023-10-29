‘Alti’ shoes by Christian Louboutin, circa 2010, featuring the designer’s trademark red soles and a studded uppers inspired by punk rock: one of the exhibits on display at Shoes: Inside Out in Winchester.‘Alti’ shoes by Christian Louboutin, circa 2010, featuring the designer’s trademark red soles and a studded uppers inspired by punk rock: one of the exhibits on display at Shoes: Inside Out in Winchester.ou can always judge a man by his shoes, or so the old adage goes.

Nearly 60 pairs of shoes and boots, slip-ons and clogs, plus some unusual one-off items, will be on display, most made in Britain over the past millennium. The oldest item is a 1,000-year- old “skate” shoe from the late Anglo-Saxon period. The most recent is a 2022 Converse high-top trainer inspired by 1920s basketball player Chuck Taylor before being sported by stars from James Dean to Kurt Cobain. The skate shoe, which would have been attached to a leather cloth wrapped around the foot, was perfect for gliding over frozen rivers and ponds in the 11th century, or for walking through snow.

People have worn shoes for millennia, and shoemaking has long been a common profession. One quirk of the trade was the production of straight shoes, which fitted either foot, without the usual slight curve to the left or right of a pair. A cost-saving practice for wearer and shoemaker, it was in use until the 19th century. headtopics.com

The exhibition also tells the history of high heels, which originated in Assyria (modern western Asia) around 700BC, when heeled riding boots coincided with the invention of the stirrup. This enabled male soldiers to sit more firmly in the saddle while holding heavier weapons. Elizabeth I often wore high-heeled riding boots to emphasise her “masculinity”.

Doc Martens were invented by the soldier Dr Klaus Maertens in 1945 to ease the pressure on his broken foot.The oldest high heels in the exhibition date from the early 18th century and are three inches tall. “The women who wore them then were rich and were taken from place to place in carriages, so they hardly had to walk in them,” says McKinney Marinus. “Their heels showed class status and wealth. headtopics.com

