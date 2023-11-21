Shocking Study Reveals High Prevalence of Child Sexual Feelings Among Australian Men

A shocking study has revealed that almost one in six Australian men have sexual feelings towards children. Most of those men also reported that they did not want help for their inappropriate thoughts. A number of similarities between the men also emerged in the research findings — characteristics that will inform new approaches to child sexual abuse prevention.

In the first study of its kind, the University of New South Wales asked 1,945 Australian men aged 18-65 about their feelings and actions towards children. The findings highlight the attitudes, offending and shared characteristics of those within the largely undetected sex offender community, with current research on offending behaviours only focussed on those who have been caught. “It is generally agreed that those offenders who are arrested are a minority of offenders in the community,” the study said. Jesuit Social Services’ Stop it Now! Australia manager Georgia Naldrett said: “The prevalence of abuse revealed in this report is deeply concerning





7NewsAustralia » / 🏆 11. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Alarming’ rates of babies with antibiotic-resistant bugs in Asia-Pacific, Australian study findsStudy urges Australia to research new drugs as it warns rate of mutated infections ‘much worse than anticipated’

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Study Finds Australian Men's Rate of Sexual Contact with Minors in Line with Global ResultsResearchers say the rate of sexual contact with underage people by Australian men, as indicated by a recent study, is in line with worldwide survey results.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Australian Agriculture Minister Optimistic About Lifting China's Tariffs on Australian ProductsAgriculture Minister Murray Watt expresses confidence that China will lift further tariffs on Australian products, as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese prepares to visit Beijing. While China has agreed to review tariffs on Australian wines, efforts are ongoing to ease tensions and remove embargoes on other commodities such as lobster, beef, and sheep.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Gen Z Wants Less Romance and More Asexual Characters, Study FindsA new study from the University of California reveals that the majority of young people aged between 13 and 24 are tired of romance and want to see more asexual characters and platonic bonds in media. The study also highlights the epidemic of loneliness among young people and their yearning for simple human connection.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

New Study Shows Benefits of Exercise for Mental HealthA recent study has found that regular exercise can have significant benefits for mental health, including reducing symptoms of depression and anxiety. The study, conducted by researchers at a leading university, involved over 1,000 participants and found that those who engaged in regular physical activity had lower levels of stress and improved overall well-being. The findings highlight the importance of exercise as a tool for improving mental health.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Future of working from home uncertain as employers push for potential pay cuts in new study7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »