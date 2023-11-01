Shock cause of Brooke Shields medical emergency revealed after star’s collapse at restaurant

You wake up and Bradley Cooper’s going, ‘I’m going to go to the hospital with you, Brooke,’ and he’s holding my hand. “I’m looking at Bradley Cooper’s hand in my hand, and I’m like, ‘This is odd and surreal.’” While Shields was convinced she must be dreaming, it was in fact very much reality. As it turned out, Cooper was dining at a restaurant nearby and after spotting the incident and Shields he raced over to accompany her to the hospital.

