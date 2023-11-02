Shetland: A New Chapter Without DI Jimmy Perez

Shetland has returned nonetheless, and it has plenty of attractions left to compensate for Henshall’s considerable absence. Most obvious is the setting, its treeless vistas painted in dark, guilty greens and greys, suddenly forgiven by the clean blue of the sea. The landscape’s alluring Nordic noir vibes would elevate any murder mystery.

Tosh, however, needs a new foil and Shetland needs new impetus. To answer those needs, the latest episode dips into several crime drama tropes, the first being one that’s nothing to do with regular Shetland: for the opening eight minutes, all the established characters are absent and we’re watching a different show altogether, dealing with organised crime in swanky London locations.

Also on Ellen’s tail is a Met police detective, DI Ruth Calder (Ashley Jensen) – another Shetland girl who is not happy at all about being sent back there. So, we have the cliche of the big-city copper returning to the small community they grew up in, where the locals know their secrets and the resident detectives dislike their brusque arrogance.

Other developments further suggest that Shetland is overcompensating for its big personnel change. The surely doomed Ellen is a member of a powerful local family who “take care of their own”, with the presence of Phyllis Logan as its fierce matriarch being one of a few examples of the show flexing the casting muscles it has acquired since becoming the BBC’s Scottish drama flagship.

As Calder, Ashley Jensen already looks like a viable replacement for Henshall. Jensen often has a note in her performances of the inner child surfacing – she is skilled at playing women who are ingenuous, direct, vulnerable and sometimes petulant, and Ruth is all of those as she reluctantly revisits the childhood she spent years working to forget.

