Sheep stranded for two years rescued from cliffs

The sheep, called Fiona and wearing a huge fleece, had been stranded at the foot of cliffs on the Cromarty Firth for at least two years, with an animal welfare charity having deemed rescue attempts “incredibly complex”.The rescue mission was organised by Cammy Wilson, a sheep shearer from Ayrshire and a presenter on the BBC’s Landward programme, after seeing media coverage of Fiona’s plight.

, he said: “We’ve come up here with some heavy equipment and we’ve got this sheep up an incredibly steep slope. “She’s in incredible condition. She is about a condition score of about 4.5, she is over-fat – it was some job lifting her up that slope. “She is going to a very special place that a lot of you know very well, where you’ll be able to see her virtually every day.” Jillian Turner first spotted the sheep two years ago while she was paddling along the coast of Sutherland with her kayak club. She assumed the sheep would make it back to wherever home was by itself and thought no more of it.told the Northern Times : “About half a mile before turning into the Cromarty Firth we spotted a sheep on a shingle beach at the bottom of some steep, rocky coastline. “She saw us coming and was calling to us along the length of the beach following our progress until she could go no further. She finally turned back, looking defeate

