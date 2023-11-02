Sheen’s U-turn on daughter’s OnlyFans

Charlie Sheen has seemingly giving his blessing to his daughter’s OnlyFans account. Picture: AAP Image/Penny Stephens. “This did not occur under my roof. I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”
Now, Sheen is singing a different tune, admitting his initial “knee-jerk reaction” has softened into support. “I had a knee-jerk reaction to it because of the reputation that preceded it. I was just like, ‘Oh, this can only go bad.’ That flies in the face of my approach to things normally, but I think when your child is involved, it presents as just a whole different alternative set of circumstances,” the actor told“She’s doing this and it can only be a much more successful and pleasant experience with the support of myself, her mom, and others.
Sami’s mother, Denise Richards, was also reluctant to accept her daughter’s career path, but has since changed her story. Sami Sheen and her mother, Denise Richards, have appeared in promo posts for her teenager's account before. Picture: Instagram.
“I said, ‘I think you need to really think twice about doing this because there’s a certain perception with it,’” Richards remembers telling her daughter. “Then as soon as she joined, it was viral and she got a lot of backlash and I was concerned about that because she’s so young.”Richards is no stranger to scrutiny. “I’m a grown-a** woman, and I’ve had a lot of stuff over the years about me, good and bad, publicly. Even now as a grown-up, it hurts still,” she told the outlet.
