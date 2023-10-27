Shedding fat without losing muscle is next weight-loss target for pharma giant

Ania Jastreboff, director of the Yale Obesity Research Centre who has led key Mounjaro studies for Lilly, said at a conference that improving the quality — not just the quantity — of weight loss was an essential next-step.

Some muscle loss is expected when a person loses weight. Normally, about a quarter of the weight lost comes from lean mass. That’s a problem for anyone shedding kilos, but potentially dangerous for seniors for whom a decline in muscle and bone can reduce mobility and strength and accelerate frailty.

Experts aren’t clear on just how big of a problem this is for older people taking diabetes and weight-loss drugs such as Mounjaro and Wegovy. In a clinical trial of semaglutide, researchers found that on average, people lost about 6.8 kilograms of lean muscle and 10.4 kilograms of fat during a 68-week trial. The average age in that group of people was 52. headtopics.com

BioAge’s drug mimics the action of apelin, a hormone produced during exercise that enhances metabolism and muscle function, but decreases with age. Amgen initially developed the drug for heart failure, but abandoned it after it failed an early trial. BioAge, however, saw azelaprag’s promise in another area – ageing.“A lot of benefits seem to be unlocked in an obesity context,” Kristen Fortney, BioAge’s chief executive officer and co-founder, said.

Biotech companies have been struggling to woo investors as high interest rates drive them away from what’s viewed as a risky industry. Fortney sees obesity as a bright spot, particularly as companies such as Lilly and rival Novo Nordisk explore using their weight-loss therapies to treat heart disease and other related conditions.Lilly acquired obesity start-up Versanis Bio for as much as $US2 billion in July for the same reason it’s partnering with BioAge. headtopics.com

