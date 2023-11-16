Sharp Increase in Foreign Buyer Interest in Australian Real Estate

Recent data from the Australian Treasury, real estate professionals, property portal Juwai IQI, and PropTrack all show that overseas buyer interest in Australian homes has increased sharply since the reopening of Australia's borders in late-2021. Approvals for foreign purchases of Australian homes have also seen a 40% increase in the last quarter compared to the previous year, with buyers from mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Vietnam leading the way.

Chinese buyer inquiries through Juwai have surged 158% in the third quarter, indicating a growing interest in the Australian real estate market

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Wages Increase at Record Pace in AustraliaWages in Australia grew at their fastest pace on record in the three months to September, driven by large one-off pay rises for aged care employees and low-paid workers. However, economists predict that this growth is likely to moderate as the job market softens due to rapid interest rate tightening. Annual wages growth reached 4.0% in the September quarter, with pay packets growing at a record quarterly pace of 1.3%. The figures are in line with market expectations and are not expected to concern the Reserve Bank of Australia .

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

THEAGE: Australian government seeks solution after High Court rules detention illegalThe Australia n government is looking for a solution after the High Court ruled that it was illegal to keep people in immigration detention indefinitely. The government has commissioned the Australia n Federal Police and the Australia n Border Force to manage the detainees who have been released under strict visa conditions. Opposition Leader Peter Dutton calls for a legislative fix to ensure community safety.

Source: theage | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Australian schoolchildren to strike for climate action with support from 'climate doctors'Thousands of schoolchildren across Australia will be striking for climate action this Friday, with the backing of “climate doctors” who have penned a special absentee note for the occasion.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Australian scam victims call for reimbursement like UKA group of victims say the onus is wrongly being put on Australia ns to protect themselves from increasingly sophisticated scams

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Cyberattack Shuts Down Australian PortsParts of four key Australia n ports were shut down over the weekend due to a cyberattack, leading to concerns about flow-on effects. DP World Australia , a company responsible for 40 per cent of freight into the country, found a breach of its systems on Friday and responded by switching off its internet connection completely. This meant the company's port operations in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Fremantle were shut down over the weekend. While the transfer of 30,000 containers was delayed, operations have since resumed. Former head of the Australia n Cyber Security Centre, Alastair MacGibbon, who is advising DP World, said while cargo had been at a standstill over the weekend, arrangements had been made for some emergency supplies, such as vital medical supplies and equipment, to be collected from the docks. About 5000 containers are expected to move out of the impacted terminals on Monday but a number of factors are expected to cause further temporary disruptions

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Australian government to introduce emergency legislation in response to high court decisionImmigration minister Andrew Giles has confirmed the government will introduce emergency legislation to respond to the high court decision, which has resulted in the release of 83 people from detention.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »