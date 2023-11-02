Shark attack victim identified as Tod Gendle, as family releases statement thanking searchers

"We wish to express our heartfelt thanks to the police and volunteers for their dedicated efforts in the recent days," it said. "We extend our appreciation to his friends and the local community of Streaky Bay, who had the chance to know Tod.Authorities resumed a search on the western side of Eyre Peninsula on Thursday after postponing the effort yesterday afternoon because of ocean conditions.

"The man's body is yet to be found and the search resumed early this morning," police said earlier today.Superintendent Paul Bahr told ABC News that the victim travelled around Australia as '"a very competent surfer".

"He's not a Streaky Bay local. From what we understand he's a bit of a traveller," Superintendent Bahr said yesterday. "Depending on the wind, the swell and the currents, we will be continuing to do searches for short periods over at least the next two days."

Superintendent Bahr said searching for the shark responsible for the attack would be "reasonably futile" and authorities would not hunt it down."He got knocked off his board by the shark and then it circled back around and grabbed him," Mr Martin said."I immediately grabbed the surfboard that was floating in the line-up," he said.

Ambassador Suzuki carries the weight of his father's past as a kamikaze pilot.

Halloween revellers party in Shanghai, some wearing costumes seen as a protest against China's policies

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Surfer Attacked by Great White Shark at Granite RockA surfer was attacked by a massive great white shark near Granite Rock, south of Streaky Bay. Witnesses saw the surfer being pulled underwater by the shark, and a fellow surfer tried to save him. The shark circled the area after the attack, and footage of the shark was captured by the brave surfer on a jetski.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Horror details emerge of surfer mauled by shark in South AustraliaBystanders near a shark attack in South Australia on Monday have described what happened to the missing surfer involved. The 55-year-old victim is presumed dead after he was attacked while surfing with friends near Streaky Bay on Monday morning. Witnesses say a 4.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Search finds no trace of surfer taken by shark off South Australian coastLocals told 9News the avid surfer had only lived in the area for a short time.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Search continues for surfer after suspected fatal shark attack near Granites Beach, south of Streaky BayWitnesses say the 55-year-old male surfer was attacked by a shark near Granites Beach, on South Australia's far west coast, yesterday morning.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Search Resumes for Man's Body After Shark Attack in South AustraliaThe search for a man's body after a shark attack on the far west coast of South Australia will resume this morning. Witnesses saw a great white shark circling in the water before the surfer was pulled from his surfboard.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SMH: ‘World’s End’: The remote part of Australia the British failed to coloniseWhy would anyone travel to the shark and croc infested waterways of the Cobourg Peninsula? There are plenty of reasons...

Source: smh | Read more ⮕