Shark attack victim identified as Tod Gendle, as family releases statement thanking searchers

"We wish to express our heartfelt thanks to the police and volunteers for their dedicated efforts in the recent days," it said. "We extend our appreciation to his friends and the local community of Streaky Bay, who had the chance to know Tod.Authorities resumed a search on the western side of Eyre Peninsula on Thursday after postponing the effort yesterday afternoon because of ocean conditions.
"The man's body is yet to be found and the search resumed early this morning," police said earlier today.Superintendent Paul Bahr told ABC News that the victim travelled around Australia as '"a very competent surfer".
"He's not a Streaky Bay local. From what we understand he's a bit of a traveller," Superintendent Bahr said yesterday. "Depending on the wind, the swell and the currents, we will be continuing to do searches for short periods over at least the next two days."
Superintendent Bahr said searching for the shark responsible for the attack would be "reasonably futile" and authorities would not hunt it down."He got knocked off his board by the shark and then it circled back around and grabbed him," Mr Martin said."I immediately grabbed the surfboard that was floating in the line-up," he said.
