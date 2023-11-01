Shane Warne’s son breaks silence

“You’re just in complete shock then after you have all these thoughts and you let the tears out that you just sort of sit in silence.” He said he could “vividly remember” the heart sinking moment he received the phone call telling him his father had died.

“Seeing my phone and who was calling and ‘Hang on, he’s with my dad, very weird that he would be calling me and not my dad’,” he said.“It might sound crazy, but I’m convinced that I’m confident I’ll at least have one conversation with my dad again, I don’t know whether it be in a dream or somewhere,” he said.“There’s no way I won’t be able to talk to him about, you know, poker or St Kilda Football Club or any of our hobbies that we used to do all the time.

