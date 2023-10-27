Shane van Gisbergen defies wet conditions to scorch Gold Coast 500 practice session

Reigning Supercars series champion Shane van Gisbergen has registered the fastest practice time at the Gold Coast 500 as he looks to maintain pressure on championship leader Brodie Kostecki. Fresh off a third career win at Bathurst earlier this month, van Gisbergen improved on his morning practice laps to set the pace ahead of qualifying and two endurance races this weekend. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Brodie Kostecki warms up for Supercars title fight.

Chaz Mostert finished second fastest in P2 with Jack Le Brocq third. Team 18’s Scott Pye found himself in the top five in P2 after going quickest in the morning. Series leader Kostecki placed middle of the pack in 11th and 12th across the two 30-minute sessions. Both sessions were the first chance for Mustang drivers to test their cars following a recently conducted parity review.

