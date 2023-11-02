‘Shameful’ sign proves Utd are ‘irredeemably shocking’ amid ‘inexcusable’ new low: UK View

“This was a surrender, a shameful signal that players do not care enough either for the shirt or for the manager. “This display was unacceptable. The holders crashed out of the Carabao Cup in a manner that bordered on cowardice.

United’s limp display was also the complete opposite of the reaction Ten Hag had demanded from his troops after the 3-0 humbling in the Manchester derby at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe made eight changes to the team that drew 2-2 against Wolves and got the reaction he wished for.

Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall, at right back and left back respectively, looked impressive getting up and down the flanks with the latter scoring Newcastle’s second goal. Dumped out of one domestic cup and sitting eight points outside the top four, Ten Hag must find a way to kickstart United’s season.

It’s why Red Devils legend Gary Neville believes it’s time for Ten Hag to try something drastic in order to “shock” his troops back to life.“He is still persisting with four at the back and man to man marking in midfield, with one up top.

