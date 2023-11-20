Shakira Accepts Tax Fraud Charges, Receives Suspended Sentence and Fine

Shakira told the presiding magistrate, José Manuel del Amo, that she accepted the agreement reached with prosecutors. She answered "yes" to confirm her acknowledgement of six counts of failing to pay the Spanish government €14.5 million ($24.17 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014. Under the deal, Shakira is to receive a suspended three-year sentence and a fine of €7 million ($11.67 million).

The trial, which would have included more than 100 witnesses over the following weeks, was instead called off after just eight minutes. Prosecutors said in July that they would seek a prison sentence of eight years and two months and a fine of €24 million ($40 million) for the singer, who has won over fans worldwide for her hits in Spanish and English in different musical genres. The case hinged on where Shakira, now 46, lived during that period





