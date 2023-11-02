Shadowy asteroid to be revealed for first time

"This is the first time Lucy will be getting a close look at an object that, up to this point, has only been an unresolved smudge in the best telescopes," said Hal Levison, Lucy principal investigator at the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio, in a statement. "Dinkinesh is about to be revealed to humanity for the first time."

The close approach helped the Lucy spacecraft test its suite of equipment. Information collected on Dinkinesh will also help astronomers to determine how larger main belt asteroids may be linked to small near-Earth asteroids, some of which could potentially pose a threat to our planet.

So far, our main glimpses of the Trojans have largely been artist renderings or animations because the space rocks are too distant to be seen in detail with telescopes. Lucy will provide the first high-resolution images of what these asteroids look like.Before exploring the Trojans, Lucy is flexing its instruments by flying by Dinkinesh and then another main belt asteroid called Donaldjohanson in 2025.

Lucy used color and black-and-white cameras, a thermometer, and an infrared imaging spectrometer to observe the asteroid's surface. The spacecraft communicated with Earth using its antenna.After its closest approach of Dinkinesh, the spacecraft was expected to continue to take images of the space rock for another hour, and then periodically over the next four days as it transmits data back to Earth.

"Instead, we pre-program all the science observations. After the science observations and flyby are complete, Lucy will reorient its high-gain antenna toward Earth, and then it will take nearly 30 minutes for the first signal to make it to Earth."

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: Student killed after becoming trapped under lift at St Lucy’s School in Wahroonga, Sydney7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Posties caught booting, throwing packages on CCTV footageBrisbane Resident Lucy Jane was horrified when she watched a garden ornament she ordered online being tossed from the delivery van.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Sydney boy, 10, dies after being trapped under lift at school for children with disabilityPolice have established a crime scene at St Lucy’s School for Students with Disabilities in Wahroonga

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Sydney school placed into lockdown with police operation underwayA school for children with disabilities has been placed into lockdown on Sydney's Upper North Shore. NSW Police have confirmed a police operation is underway at St Lucy's School in Wahroonga following an incident. It's believe a child has been seriously hurt. A CareFlight helicopter is on its way to the scene.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Opt-out of TV ads is a first for SBS in gambling advertising stand-offIn an industry first, people will be able to block one out of three categories of advertisements.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: New South Wales becomes first state to appoint a Women’s Safety CommissionerNew South Wales’s new Women’s Safety Commissioner will address domestic, family and sexual violence as part of her new role. Dr Hannah Tonkin’s appointment makes New South Wales the first state or territory to appoint a Women’s Safety Commissioner.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕