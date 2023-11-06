Shadow Board Recommends Interest Rate Hike to Tackle Inflation

A shadow board of economists recommends another interest rate hike on Melbourne Cup Day to rein in inflation that's still well above target. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is heading into a live interest rate call on Tuesday following a stronger-than-expected set of inflation data and signs of resilience in the jobs market.

Consumer and business confidence levels remain stubbornly low and there are other signs of weakness peeking through, even while the 12 interest rate increase so far continues to work its way through the economy. The shadow board of economists at the Australian National University is recommending a 25 basis point increase to the cash rate in November. The group has attached a 62 per cent probability to a further lift to the cash rate and a 37 per cent chance it should hold steady at 4.1 per cent for another month. Underlying inflation has emerged as a key source of concern. The trimmed mean - the RBA's preferred measure of underlying inflation - grew 5.2 per cent year on year, still well above the central bank's two-three per cent target. The latest set of labour force data also pointed to strength, albeit with gradual signs of softening around the edges. "But business confidence is softening further and the global economy, while surprising on the upside, faces considerable challenges, especially geopolitical," the ANU shadow board sai

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Abdul Nacer Benbrika, Phyllip John Jones: High Court sends citizenship laws back to the drawing boardIt’s troubling to treat dual citizens as more vulnerable to loss of citizenship, and for those rights to be protected only through a separation of powers.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Reserve Bank interest rate: Jim Chalmers shores up Michele Bullock’s inflation-fighting authorityThat’s a helpful development ahead of Tuesday’s RBA board meeting and amid concerns over political pressure not to lift interest rates further.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: If interest rates rise again, it may be because inflation fears lost their anchor to realityThe issue of ‘consumer expectations’ of inflation is hotly debated by economists, and might be a key factor in the Reserve Bank’s decision

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

BRİSBANETİMES: ASX to rise after interest rate hopes boost US sharesThe sharemarket is set to open higher on Monday, after Wall Street bounced last week amid hopes the US Federal Reserve will keep interest rates on hold.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more »

THEAGE: ASX to rise after interest rate hopes boost US sharesThe sharemarket is set to open higher on Monday, after Wall Street bounced last week amid hopes the US Federal Reserve will keep interest rates on hold.

Source: theage | Read more »

SMH: ASX to rise after interest rate hopes boost US sharesThe sharemarket is set to open higher on Monday, after Wall Street bounced last week amid hopes the US Federal Reserve will keep interest rates on hold.

Source: smh | Read more »