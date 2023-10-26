Shades of Bairstow as England caught napping

We’re sorry, this feature is currently unavailable.

England embarrassed by Sri Lanka and heading for early Cricket World Cup exitEngland fell from 45-0 to 85-5 and then 156 all out, leaving Sri Lanka a simple task to condemn the defending champions to a fourth defeat Read more ⮕

Buttler admits England hit ‘huge low’ in World Cup defeat by Sri LankaJos Buttler admitted England were shocked after an eight-wicket defeat by Sri Lanka left the champions on the brink of World Cup elimination Read more ⮕

Sri Lanka heap more World Cup misery on EnglandEngland’s title defence at the World Cup is virtually over after suffering another upset loss. Read more ⮕

England's World Cup defence ends with defeat to Sri Lanka as 'dopey' Adil Rashid run out recalls Jonny Bairstow Ashes blunderEngland's coach concedes his team's World Cup hopes have ended with defeat to Sri Lanka, as an embarrassing run out — with shades of Jonny Bairstow's Ashes stumping — marks a low point. Read more ⮕

Shock dark horse wreaks havoc; England’s elephant in the room: World Cup State of PlayCricket World Cup: Australia have renewed optimism that Travis Head will return soon, as they look to unleash their strongest team for the first time this world cup. Read more ⮕