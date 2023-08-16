Seville's Reputation Shifts from Gothic Architecture to Raucous Parties

The Spanish city of Seville has become known for its raucous hens and bucks parties, drawing partygoers from Spain and nearby European nations. This trend clashes with the city's deeply held Catholic identity, leading the mayor to propose a ban on revealing outfits and obscene exhibitionism.





