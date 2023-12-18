Severe weather warning cancelled but risk remains in flood-hit Queensland

The severe weather warning sparked by ex-tropical Cyclone Jasper has been cancelled but the "risk remains real", authorities have said. Queensland and surrounding remote communities among the worst hit by the record-breaking flooding disaster after a year's worth of rain fell in less than a week. The Bureau of Meteorology has officially cancelled the severe weather warning that was in place, however a "significant risk" of showers and storms remains.

Queensland Premier Steven Miles said significant rainfall had hampered efforts to get into some communities, including the remote area of Wujal Wujal. "An attempt was made to aerially evacuate people today but unfortunately, the rain and cloud is still too strong and another attempt is now planned before 8am tomorrow," he said. Hundreds of rescues have taken place across the region and volunteers are getting an average of 40 calls for help an hour





9NewsAUS » / 🏆 10. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Emergency Warning Issued for Parts of Northern QueenslandAn Emergency Warning has been issued for parts of northern Queensland, along the Barron River. Heavy rainfall is expected to continue for already-waterlogged areas of Queensland's Far North. Deputy Commissioner Shane Chelepy says staff and patients were left stranded on the roof of the hospital in Wujal Wujal, with emergency services performing more than 250 assisted rescues overnight.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Town in Queensland to be evacuated due to record floodingAn entire town in far north Queensland is expected to be evacuated after ex-tropical cyclone Jasper caused record flooding. Hundreds of people have been rescued and more falls are expected. Wujal Wujal, one of the worst-hit communities, may need to be completely evacuated.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Cyclone Jasper Causes Destruction in Far North QueenslandCyclone Jasper has caused widespread destruction in Far North Queensland, with Cairns Airport closed and houses inundated. Thousands of households are without power and the airport is partially under water. The storm, although downgraded to a tropical storm, continues to bring heavy rainfall and damaging winds to the region.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Queensland MP testifies Brittany Higgins told him she was raped in Parliament HouseA Queensland MP has given evidence in the Federal Court that Brittany Higgins told him she had been raped in Parliament House within days of the alleged assault. Liberal National Party MP Sam O’Connor testified that Higgins had mentioned the word 'rape' and said she had been taken back to Parliament House by a Liberal Party staffer.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Mother warns about chocolate bar after son's severe allergic reactionA mother in Sydney warns about a chocolate bar after her son experiences a severe allergic reaction. The boy had to be rushed to the hospital and treated for anaphylaxis. The mother noticed that the chocolate bar was the common factor in both incidents.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Tropical Cyclone Jasper brings heavy rain and destructive winds to Far North QueenslandDrenching rain and destructive winds have begun in Far North Queensland with Tropical Cyclone Jasper expected to cross the coast between Hopevale and Cairns late this afternoon. It is now a category one weather system, but is forecast to intensify to a category two before it crosses. Despite the storm threat, residents near Palm Cove are taking Cyclone Jasper in their stride.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »