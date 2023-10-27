Severe fire warnings issued across Queensland

An emergency warning was issued for residents south of Gladstone just after midnight for a blaze burning near Lowmead and Colosseum.

Two emergency warnings are in place for fires in the Western Downs region near the towns of Tara and Wieambilla.Authorities have also activated a warning burning north of Mount Isa.Crews are hoping for more favourable conditions this weekend after hot and gusty conditions hindered fire-fighting efforts on Friday.

Dozens of fires rage across NSW and Queensland but deadly Tara blaze nearly containedAuthorities warn of ‘extreme fire danger’ as 60 fires burn in Queensland and 110 in New South Wales Read more ⮕

Fires burning across Queensland destroy at least 32 homesAt least 32 homes have been destroyed by multiple fires burning across Queensland this week. Thunderstorms and lightning strikes ignited new fires overnight in the state’s south. Rural Fire Service Superintendent Wayne Waltisbuhl said it was a “tough night” for emergency services. Read more ⮕

Urgent evacuations and warnings as blistering fires tear through QueenslandResidents have been urged to immediately evacuate as raging bushfires tear through at least 32 properties and hectares of Queensland’s south east. Read more ⮕

Queensland bushfires destroy more than 30 homes, emergency warning issued for Lake Moondarra near Mount IsaBushfires continue to burn across southern Queensland with 32 homes and more than a dozen other structures destroyed with multiple new fires ignited after storm activity overnight. Read more ⮕

