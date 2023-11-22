Severe Drought Threatens Indigenous People's Livelihoods on Lake Titicaca

The waters of South America’s largest freshwater lake have severely receded leaving the Indigenous people around its shores struggling to maintain their livelihoods. This is the first time since I was born it has dried up like this,” says Rita Suaña, 48, one of the female leaders of the Uros, an ancestral people of the Altiplano who live on the waters of Lake Titicaca, on the border between Peru and Bolivia. “We used to fish here, but now you can’t do it any more.

There used to be fish here, seaweed, seaweed for the birds of the lake, but now there’s nothing. Everything is dry, white and very sad,” says Rita as she navigates her boat through the strait that connects the floating islands of the Uros with the main part of the lake. Around the canal, the landscape is arid. Severe drought endangers the ancestral land of these Indigenous people, who regard the lake as a sacred place. They identify themselves as beings of water, and their existence revolves around it. Using a long wooden pole, Rita Suaña pushes her boat through the canal that takes her out into Lake Titicaca





