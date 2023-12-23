Seven Dead, Dozens Injured in Horror Crashes Across the Country

Seven people have died, and nearly a dozen have been injured, in a series of horror crashes across the country overnight Friday into Saturday. Police are pleading with drivers to take extra care over a busy few days on the roads, as families travel to celebrate Christmas together.

"Our concerns really stem from the level of speeding that's being demonstrated across our community and the presence of alcohol and drugs in the systems of drivers, the ultimate car controllers," Brett McFadden, Assistant Commisioner NSW Policey, said on Saturday. The NSW had its first road death of the holiday period when a man died on the NSW far north coast on Saturday afternoon. The driver lost control of his station wagon, going down an embankment and into a tree south of Lennox Head. The solo occupant of the car was left critically injured in the crash and despite a rescue helicopter being called in, the man couldn't be saved. The force of the smash rammed the 4WD into a power pole, where a mum and her kids were trapped inside for over an hour till they could be freed by emergency services





9NewsAUS » / 🏆 10. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.