Seti Moala jailed for two years for choking woman in Canberra motel room after jury clears him of rape

A man who was found guilty of choking a woman but not guilty of raping her in a Canberra motel room has been jailed by the ACT Supreme Court.Seti Moala was found guilty of choking the woman but cleared of raping her at a Lyneham motel last yearIn sentencing, Chief Justice Lucy McCallum said Moala had shown no remorse for his actions

The woman said that when she tried to push him off, Moala said he was "Spiderman" and she would not be able to move him. Police body-cam video played to the court showed the woman in an extreme state of distress in the hours after the incident.

In her sentencing remarks, Chief Justice McCallum referenced the violent nature of the attack, as described by the victim, who said she struggled to breathe as Moala lay on top of her."The choking alone would have been a terrifying experience. headtopics.com

She said the injuries were consistent with the victim's version of events, that she was choked and held down. "extraordinary turn of events" during sentencing when Moala admitted sexual intercourse had in fact taken place during the attack

Chief Justice McCallum said she had taken into consideration deportation laws in sentencing Moala, as well as his testimony that he was helping to financially support his mother and siblings in his homeland of Tonga. headtopics.com

The court heard of Moala's strong family and community connections, his Christian faith, and his lack of a criminal record.

