Services Australia halts repayments on thousands of potentially unlawful Centrelink debts

Services Australia has paused repayments on thousands of potentially unlawful welfare debts but has warned income support recipients it’s too early to say if their debts will be waived.that up to 100,000 debts or potential debts were incorrectly calculated over two decades by “unlawfully apportioning” welfare recipients’ income.

The agency maintains the new problem is separate to robodebt, where annual employment income was averaged over 26 fortnights to raise debts.

In some cases the payslips relied on by Services Australia to calculate welfare debts don’t align with the fortnightly income reporting periods. In these situations, the agency creates a “daily” average. headtopics.com

Services Australia said it is now “writing to people whose debts have been paused”, first by SMS then by a letter “with more detail on the specific debts that are paused”.

