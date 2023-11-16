Service providers threaten to stop looking after refugees in Papua New Guinea

The Home Affairs Department paid $80 million to Papua New Guinea’s government to look after the refugees left there when Australia’s offshore processing regime ended, but less than two years later that money has been spent. Seven service providers to about 60 former Manus Island detainees are now threatening to stop looking after the men entirely, including the Pacific International Hospital, which provides mental and physical health services.

A letter from the service providers to PNG’s Chief Immigration Officer, Stanis Hulahau, threatens to stop all accommodation, transport, security, food vouchers and immigration advice to the men from November 23 if the PNG government does not pay outstanding invoices. The letter says the providers have “grave concerns regarding the ongoing viability” of the country’s refugee humanitarian program. “We regret the necessity of such action,” says the letter, which was dated last week but only made public on Thursday, “but the many assurances we have received of payment being imminent has not yielded any resul

