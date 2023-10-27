‘Serious concerns’ as AFLW match stopped after sickening head clash

A sickening head clash has rocked Friday night’s AFLW contest between the Gold Coast Suns and GWS Giants, with play stopped for more than five minutes.

Sun Elise Barwick had been charging towards to footy on the wing inside the opening minute when Giant Jessica Doyle came from the other direction. The duo then collided in a nasty head clash that left Barwick lying motionless on the Heritage Bank Stadium turf in shock scenes.“She’s been able to respond to the trainers at the moment. Serious concerns down here at ground level.Fox Footy commentator Ben Waterworth described it as a “huge collision” as play was stopped to allow medical staff to safely get to Barwick’s aid.

“Doyle came in nice and low as you want your players to do in those occasions,” commentator Dan Harford added.It was a tough way for Barwick’s night to end in just her fourth AFLW game. The Tassie product only signed with the Suns as an injury replacement in August but quickly impressed to make her debut earlier this month.Barwick was taken from the field on the stretcher, with GWS skipper Alicia Eva seen going over to check on the injured Sun. headtopics.com

The Suns later confirmed Barwick was up and walking around the rooms in great signs for the 24-year-old, who will take no further part in Friday’s contest.

