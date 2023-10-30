Serial Conman Avoids Jail Time After Stealing $250,000 for Cricket Stars

A serial conman who stole $250,000 from his employer in a bid to bring high-profile cricket stars to Australia has avoided a stint behind bars and will instead perform 200 hours of unpaid community work.

At the time, Desilva was also the owner and operator of Global Talent Entertainment, a management firm representing people in the fields of sport, music and live performance. But when the sponsorship money to back the event didn’t come through, Desilva used some of the stolen money to fund it.

“So many people were relying on me to make it happen, bringing the players to the club and hosting T20 games,” Desilva later told a psychologist. “I was under a lot of pressure and I did not want to let anyone down.“I felt I had to make this work. I couldn’t fail, I did not want to disappoint people, it was humiliating. I broke the trust of a lot of people, I’ve brought shame on my family. I wish I could take it all back. headtopics.com

Other money was used to make high-end purchases, including at Louis Vuitton and Luxury Escape holidays.“The degree of planning involved showed a preparedness to be devious in operating a complicated criminal enterprise over some 16 months,” Brookes said.

“You felt trapped by the promises you made ... and the hype and publicity gained. When you failed to secure the sponsorship funding, you resorted to the offending.” He was inspired to start his own entertainment company after meeting people in the industry there, but after securing investors and bringing two “well-known” hip hop artists to tour Australia, the venture collapsed in 2013.Brookes noted Desilva had previously appeared before court in 2010 and 2012 for offences including theft and obtaining financial advantage by deception. headtopics.com

John Cleese surprised at GB News showcase for ‘serial liar’ Boris JohnsonComedian shares incredulity at former PM’s hire by news channel that will host Cleese’s own interview show Read more ⮕

Melbourne man avoids jail after using stolen money to lure international cricketers to suburban clubA serial fraudster who stole money to stage a star-studded cricket tournament has avoided prison, but the judge warned the reprieve was not 'a get-out-of-jail-free card'. Read more ⮕

ASX Trading Lower as Gold Miners GainThe ASX is trading lower on Monday, with gold miners the only group to gain as the precious metal passes $US2,000 an ounce. Read more ⮕

Inside Perry’s mega deal with Friends starsThe cast of Friends began their careers on the hit sitcom in 1994 each making a modest $US22,000 per episode. Read more ⮕

Live updates: Qantas files defence against ACCC's claims it sold tickets for cancelled flights, ASX lowerThe ASX is trading lower, with gold miners the only group to gain as the precious metal passes $US2,000 an ounce, while Qantas has filed its defence against the ACCC's ghost flight claims. Follow live. Read more ⮕

ASX Trading Lower as Gold Miners Gain, Qantas Files Defence in CourtThe ASX is trading lower on Monday, with gold miners the only group to gain as the precious metal passes $US2,000 an ounce. Meanwhile Qantas has filed its defence in the Federal Court against the ACCC's allegations the airline sold tickets for cancelled flights. Read more ⮕