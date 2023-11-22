Serco Employee Charged in Corruption Investigation into Drug Trafficking in Melbourne Detention Centre

A Serco employee has been criminally charged during a corruption investigation into drug trafficking in Melbourne’s immigration detention centre, amid revelations that illicit substances are rife in facilities around the country.

An investigation by this masthead into conditions in Australia’s privately run centres found detainees are openly growing marijuana plants in their rooms at Sydney’s Villawood detention centre, as Australian Border Force conceded drug and alcohol use have led to violent and dangerous conditions. Detainees say drugs are readily accessible in detention centres, and that drug use is ignored by some guards.In a statement, a Border Force spokesperson confirmed the “significant infiltration” of illicit drugs into immigration detention, with “the use of alcohol home brew kits” also common inside the centres. “As such, there has been a notable increase in substance-related incidents and regular threats and acts of violence against detainees, staff and contractors,” the spokesperson sai





"As such, there has been a notable increase in substance-related incidents and regular threats and acts of violence against detainees, staff and contractors," the spokesperson sai

