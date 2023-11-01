Serbia’s president dissolves parliament and sets date for early legislative vote

Vučić denies the existence of the Ohrid agreement, does not really want the Association of Serb Municipalities to be established by Pristina in the north of Kosovo because even when offered to sign a deal on it he refuses to avoid real commitment to normalisation. In Belgrade, he tells Commission President Von der Leyen in her face that he is proud to refuse de facto recognition of Kosovo.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BRISBANETIMES: From tinsel-free towns to white Christmas: Top places to go in DecemberThe experience of a winter Christmas entices many overseas at this time of year, but you’ll find plenty of other reasons to travel in December.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

SMH: Alternative Travel Destinations in DecemberDiscover alternative travel destinations for December beyond the typical European snow-scapes and Christmas markets. Explore the beautiful towns and mountains of Slovenia or experience the lush landscapes and wildlife of East Africa.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

THEAGE: From tinsel-free towns to white Christmas: Top places to go in DecemberThe experience of a winter Christmas entices many overseas at this time of year, but you’ll find plenty of other reasons to travel in December.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: WBC ASX: Westpac business bank chief Anthony Miller says the fate of struggling SMEs will hinge on busy Christmas and new year periodWestpac’s brand-new business banking boss Anthony Miller says the fate of many struggling small firms will hinge on the December-January period.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Nicholas Reed, who set fire to the doors of Old Parliament House during a protest, is sentenced to jailNicholas Reed, one of the men convicted of setting fire to Old Parliament House in December 2021, will spend eight months in prison.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Krispy Kreme Launches Vegan Doughnuts for World Vegan DayTo mark World Vegan Day, Krispy Kreme has introduced two new plant-based doughnut flavors: Fudge Brownie Bliss and Apple Custard Crumble. The former will be available until December 4, while the latter is a permanent addition to the menu. Krispy Kreme aims to cater to both vegans and non-vegans with these new offerings.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕