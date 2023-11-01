Serbia’s president dissolves parliament and calls early election

The Serbian president is widely seen as seeking to buy time to cement his authority as he tries to work out how to best normalise ties with independent, predominantly AlbanianSeveral Serbian opposition parties officially asked for the vote in September after the coalition government failed to accept demands from mass protests that erupted after back-to-back shootings in May that killed 18 people, half of them children.

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said on a visit to Belgrade on Tuesday that Serbia and Kosovo must step up their efforts to normalise relations after the recent flare-up of violence if they want to join the EU.

At the last elections in April 2022, the conservative SNS – which has been in power since 2012 – and its partners won 120 of the 250 seats in parliament. Vučić, a former hardline nationalist, was elected for a second term as president.

Analysts have said the president’s move is also aimed at bolstering his own support and reforming the SNS, whose popularity has slipped after months of opposition protests after the two mass shootings in May.

Vučić resigned as the head of SNS in May but still wields considerable influence in the party. Opponents have accused him and his allies of autocracy, stifling the media, election fraud, violence, corruption and links to organised crime.

Kosovo has long suspected Serbia would not sign any agreement for self-management of the northern municipalities, where the population is Serbian dominated, because it would be a step on the road to official recognition of Kosovo by Belgrade.

