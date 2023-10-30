Senior staffer to apologise in person over Brighton Secondary antisemitism

The Caulfield Hebrew Congregation will hear an in-person apology from a senior Department of Education staff member after a court found the state failed to protect five Jewish students from racial discrimination at school.

Mortimer upheld the students’ allegations in part, finding the college’s principal, Richard Minack, failed to systemically address antisemitic bullying and harassment with established practices used for other vulnerable minorities.The group claimed Jewish students were treated differently to other vulnerable minority groups and had to endure “unreasonably and extraordinarily high levels” of swastika graffiti around the school grounds, which “made them fearful for their safety at school”.

A written apology has been drafted to Joel Kaplan, Snelling and Cohen. In it, Education Department secretary Jenny Atta apologises for the antisemitic bullying the students experienced at the school, and the failures of staff to adequately act and protect them. headtopics.com

Mortimer said letters were drafted to only three of the applicants because Matt Kaplan and Arnold-Levy no longer wanted a written apology from the state. The wording has been left at the state’s discretion, but Mortimer said it must include the words “apologise” and “sorry” and must to delivered by November 28.

