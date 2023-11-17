Senate Hearing on Optus Network Outage Highlights Importance of Response

The Senate hearing into the Optus network outage on November 8 was a reminder of the oldest business lessons in the book: it’s not the mistake you make, but how you handle the clean-up. As Bayer Rosmarin repeatedly stressed, Optus builds in redundancies to quarantine such an outage to part or parts of the network, rather than the whole shebang.

But these failed in a totally unexpected way, eventually forcing Optus to conduct what Bayer Rosmarin described as a “brute force resuscitation of the network”. There were, quite rightly, questions from the Senate committee about the strength of the redundancies Optus thought it had in place. But there was an underlying acceptance that these things do happen, as unfortunate and unpalatable as they are. The committee’s main focus was on how Optus responded to the outage

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Optus CEO Considers Exiting After Crises and Senate HearingOptus chief executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin is considering leaving the company following two major crises and an upcoming Senate hearing. She will appear at a parliamentary hearing regarding a recent network-wide outage. The outage affected Optus' entire network and led to pressure for her resignation. This comes after a cybersecurity breach last year that resulted in legal action against the telco.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Optus CEO Faces Senate Committee Over National Outage ResponseOptus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin reveals carrying spare Telstra and Vodafone sim cards in case of future outages. Senate committee grills Bayer Rosmarin and company's head of networks on outage and communication to customers.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Optus Outage Leaves Millions Without Phone or Internet ServicesOptus boss Kelly Bayer Rosmarin has come under the microscope after the telco suffered an outage that left millions without phone or internet services. During the 12-hour network event on 8 November, Australian individuals and businesses were unable to make calls, access the internet or complete transactions. Hundreds of Australians were unable to make emergency calls during the Optus outage and the telco still doesn't know why.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Optus CEO's Apology for Outage Lacked Empathy, Say ExpertsBody language experts criticize Optus CEO's apology for lack of empathy during a 12-hour outage that affected 10 million Australian customers.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

ABCNEWS: Investigation launched after Optus fails to connect emergency callsThe Australian regulator is investigating Optus's failure to connect some emergency calls, following complaints from people who had problems calling triple-0 during an outage. A Gold Coast resident and cancer patient experienced difficulties when trying to call for an ambulance.

Source: abcnews | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Labor MPs join Greens in calling for Gaza ceasefireLabor’s Maria Vamvakinou, Fatima Payman and the Coalition MP Mark Coulton stood with the Greens and the Australia Palestine Advocacy Network to receive a petition from more than 100,000 Australians who want an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. They called for an end to the violence and highlighted the devastating impact on innocent civilians, including children.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »