'Self-promoting prima donna': Megan Rapinoe's rant about God's existence underlines why she didn't deserve the glorious send-off she so desperately craved Megan Rapinoe's claim that her career-ending injury is proof that there isn't a God snapped me out of my momentary sympathy for her, and reminded me of her spectacularly graceless wokery, writes Piers Morgan.

Yes, when the world’s most irritating sportsman (I refuse to say “sportswoman” about someone who refuses to accurately say what a woman is) collapsed in torn-Achilles agony in just the third minute of her last-ever professional soccer game, a tiny twinge of empathy enveloped me.But it didn’t take long for this spectacularly graceless woke queen to snap me out of my momentary heartfelt relapse and say something that pissed off me — and most of America — yet again. “I’m not a religious person or anything,” Rapinoe said at the post-match presser, “and if there was a God, this is proof that there isn’t. This is f**ked u

