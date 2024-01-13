Seizures during sleep may be a cause of sudden unexplained death in childhood

The last bedtime of 17-month-old Hayden Fell’s life was heartbreakingly normal. Crib video shows the toddler in pyjamas playing happily as his parents and sister sang “Wheels on the Bus” with his twin brother. The next morning, Hayden’s dad couldn’t wake him. The tot had become one of several hundred seemingly healthy US toddlers and preschoolers each year who suddenly die in their sleep and autopsies can’t tell why. But Hayden’s crib cam was recording all night — and offered a clue.

Seizures during sleep are a potential cause of at least some cases of sudden unexplained death in childhood, or SUDC, researchers at NYU Langone Health reported Thursday after analysing home monitoring video that captured the deaths of seven sleeping toddlers. Similar to SIDS in babies, SUDC is the term when these mysterious deaths occur any time after a child’s first birthday. Little is known about SUDC but some scientists have long suspected seizures may play a rol





