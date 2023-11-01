‘Seize this opportunity’: Australians trapped in Gaza told to head to Egypt border

The email told the Australians to “seize this opportunity to depart Gaza” if it was safe to do so and urged them to take enough food and water to last at least five hours. This masthead has not seen a copy of the email but has confirmed its accuracy with a third party in touch with an Australian family in Gaza.

Ambulances could be seen waiting at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Israel, where the evacuations will take place.DFAT said it was “communicating with all individuals registered with us in Gaza about departure options, including to make them aware of the possibility of the opening of the Rafah border on 1 November”.

Wong labelled images from the attack overnight on the Jabaliya refugee camp, near Gaza City – which left dozens dead but which Israel said was necessary to take out key Hamas leader Ibrahim Biari – “very distressing”.“we want to see our Australians out of Gaza. We have 88 Australians and their families … we want safe passage. We’ve called for humanitarian pauses to enable both aid and assistance to get in, and also for civilians to get out.

No one has been able to leave Gaza since Israel sealed the border ahead of the current ground invasion, in response to the atrocities committed by Hamas in the October 7 attacks on Israeli citizens, which left more than 1400 dead amid reports of rape, torture and mutilation.

Israel said the strike killed several Hamas militants, including Ibrahim Biari, who is claimed to have masterminded the October 7 attack.

