‘Seize this opportunity’: Australians trapped in Gaza told to head to Egypt border

The email told the Australians to “seize this opportunity to depart Gaza” if it was safe to do so and urged them to take enough food and water to last at least five hours. This masthead has not seen a copy of the email but has confirmed its accuracy with a third party in touch with an Australian family in Gaza.

Netanyahu’s office said late on Tuesday he had spoken with several world leaders on Wednesday (AEDT) to update them on the Israeli operation, including UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and Albanese.Wong labelled images from the attack overnight on the Jabaliya refugee camp, near Gaza City – which left dozens dead but which Israel said was necessary to take out key Hamas leader Ibrahim Biari – “very distressing”.“we want to see our Australians out of Gaza.

No one has been able to leave Gaza since Israel sealed the border ahead of the current ground invasion, in response to the atrocities committed by Hamas in the October 7 attacks on Israeli citizens, which left more than 1400 dead amid reports of rape, torture and mutilation.

Israel said the strike killed several Hamas militants, including Ibrahim Biari, who is claimed to have masterminded the October 7 attack. “But we have also said to Israel and publicly that how you undertake that matters. Even in war there are principles and rules which must be followed. And we have advocated consistently for civilian lives to be protected, for humanitarian law to be observed, and we have advocated for restraint,” she said.

