Seismic search for gas risks marine life, say opponents

A proposal to use underwater sound blasts to search for oil and gas across a huge area between Victoria and Tasmania has run into opposition from environmentalists and First Nations people.

Lisa Deppeler and Mitch Pope from Otways Climate Emergency Action Network at Barwon Heads near Geelong.It would cover an area of more than 45,000 square kilometres off the coast between Ocean Grove and Portland.

The area in the TGS application includes two Commonwealth marine parks and an area federally recognised as “biologically important” for the feeding and migration of pygmy blue and southern right whales, its opponents argue. headtopics.com

“The ocean is already suffering from the impacts of climate change, and any gas they find would not be harvested for decades anyway. We need to move beyond gas.” preventing Woodside Energy from conducting seismic testing for its $16.5 billion Scarborough gas project amid claims it failed to consult traditional custodians.

“Marine animals can and do react to sound, but research and more than 60 years of industry activity has shown that there is no evidence of any significant impact to the survivability of marine species,” chief executive Samantha McCulloch said. headtopics.com

“All the science that has been done shows seismic blasting is lethal for the tiny animals floating in the sea that form the foundation of the food chain – it literally pulverises them,” Morris said.Most research on the impacts of seismic testing had been focused on cetaceans such as whales and dolphins, said University of Tasmania senior research fellow Dr Ryan Day.

Zooplankton – the microscopic animals that drift through the ocean – showed an increase in dead animals and less plankton, either because they were killed or had left the area around the air gun, Day said.There are two other projects in the area: CGG has proposed conducting seismic testing off the coast of Victoria between Warrnambool and Apollo Bay, while US oil and gas company Conoco Phillips has test drilling proposals for gas in two locations. headtopics.com

