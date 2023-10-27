‘Seen you do it’: Poms’ hypocrisy exposed

Speaking his SEN Tassie show, Paine put the whinging stars in their place after an excerpt a new book on England and the recent Ashes series was released.Join Kayo now and start streaming instantly >Although he said the comments were likely made months ago, Paine hit back at the comments as the Poms once again tried to claim the moral victory.

“If you try to gain an advantage, then it’s fair game. But if you’re starting in your crease, you’ve ducked, tap, tap, scratched. I’ve even dragged my bat, looked up, and then gone. “We have seen it happen, numerous times. And not only have we seen it happen, Jonny, we’ve seen you do it,” Paine said.

Paine continued: “It’s been going through social media at the moment, the time Samit Patel was batting, ball went down the legside, Jonny Bairstow was keeping up to the stumps, he wasn’t trying to gain an advantage, he’d started in his crease, he wasn’t leaving, he simply lifted his foot up to balance himself again and mark centre, like Jonny did and Jonny whipped off the bails. headtopics.com

“You can’t have your cake and eat it. You’ve done it yourself in the past, when it happens to you, you’ve got to cop it on the chin.” “As I’ve said, every team in the world has tampered with the ball, including England and including teams he’s played in. So stop it. Please.”

Three years after the historic 2005 Ashes where England claimed their first series win in 18 years, former English opener Marcus Trescothick claimed the Poms had used mints to aid swing in both the 2001 and 2005 Ashes. headtopics.com

“I might also have ‘accidentally’ caught the ball on the zip of my trouser pocket to rough it up a little.”In 2010, South Africa accused England quicks Stuart Broad and Jimmy Anderson of manipulating the ball with Broad stepping on the ball and Anderson seemingly picking at the seam of the ball.

