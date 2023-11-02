‘See it everyday’: True genius of Matildas’ ‘one of a kind’ star laid bare

The triple premiership-winning Penrith halfback was in Perth to watch Fowler shine for the Matildas during the past week’s Olympic Games qualifiers against Iran, the Philippines and Chinese Taipei. “The funny thing is that when she pulls off that goal – that’s what we see in training every day,” Gustavsson said of Fowler’s long-distance strike.

“Her finishing is just one of a kind. I think Sam (Kerr) has said it before – it’s one of the best finishers she’s ever played with.”Gustavsson knows it’s going to be tough to ease the pressure on Fowler to continue to dominate matches for the Matildas,However, Gustavsson will insist that the 20-year-old Manchester City attacking weapon doesn’t change her style of play because of those lofty expectations.

“That’s what I want her to keep doing no matter what happens in terms of expectations or headlines. Just be Mary.”“I think it always helps when you get the backing from the coach and the freedom to be able to do that and just to rotate,” Fowler said.

