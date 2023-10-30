Security Guard Attacked by Bear in Luxury Hotel Kitchen

The victim was a security guard who went to investigate reports of a bear inside the St. Regis Hotel, which has reportedly hosted celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Paris Hilton and Uma Thurman.

Then the security guard appeared. He headed toward the area of the kitchen where the bear was last visible in the recording. A security guard was attacked by a black bear in a luxury hotel kitchen in Aspen. Picture: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Wildlife officers began their search for the bear not long after the attack at about 11pm on Monday, October 23, local time.The man was taken to hospital by ambulance. Picture: Colorado Parks and WildlifeColorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said the bear – with a distinctive white patch on its chest – was eventually hazed into a tree around 2am and officers used a tranquilliser gun to chemically immobilise the bear. headtopics.com

“Using the footage provided by the hotel, we were able to confirm the aggressive behaviour of the bear and identify unique physical characteristics of the bear that assisted in the proper identification of the offending bear.”While searching for this bear, wildlife officers reported seeing eight other bears moving around downtown Aspen.

As a rising India becomes the 'launderer' of Russian oil, doubts over Western security ties growIn the murky realm of oil trading, the rise of the Russia-India trade has been astonishing. Involving two of the world's most powerful businessmen, it has potential implications for Australia's security. Read more ⮕

Private Security Firms Patrolling Streets in Northern TerritoryPrivate security firms are being paid millions of dollars by the Northern Territory government to patrol the streets and deal with anti-social behavior. The guards have no extra powers except to provide a visible security presence. Read more ⮕

Palestinian civilians ‘didn’t deserve to die’ in Israeli strikes, US chief security adviser saysJake Sullivan’s comments are a marked softening of the Biden administration’s hardline support of Israel Read more ⮕

The AI security camera to keep an eye on your home over ChristmasEufy’s new dual-lens security camera solves the two big problems most of us have with home security cameras. Read more ⮕

Wagner, without Prigozhin, returns to battlefield in Ukraine as Russia pushes to seize AvdiivkaThe group, also known as “the Musicians” has redeployed under Russia’s National Guard, according to Grey Zone, a Wagner-affiliated Telegram channel. Read more ⮕

RBA interest rates: NAB backflips on home loan paymentsNAB abandoned an assurance that it would only increase monthly mortgage repayments on the 12-month “anniversary” of variable home loans, after rapid-fire interest rate rises caught the bank off guard. Read more ⮕