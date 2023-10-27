Security fears for Australians abroad if Israel-Gaza war deteriorates further

Officials fear it will be difficult to help them leave if the situation deteriorates further between Israel and HamasIt comes as the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry reports the Palestinian death toll has climbed above 7,000, in the conflict sparked by a terrorist raid into Israel by Hamas gunmen that resulted in 1,400 dead.

In recent days, ministers have been urging Australian citizens and permanent residents to get on the first available flight out of Lebanon. With the prime minister out of the country this week, clear differences emerged between the acting PM and the foreign minister, who diverged somewhat on the Israel-Hamas conflict.In 2006, the government helped evacuate more than 5,300 Australians and more than 1,300 foreign nationals amid the Lebanon-Israel war, in which the Beirut airport became inoperable.

He said the situation in Lebanon, even prior to the escalated conflict between Israel and Gaza, was "fragile"."There are a lot fewer routes out of the country if the security situation deteriorates. While assisting Australians in Gaza to leave through the border with Egypt has been difficult, officials are in almost daily contact with them. headtopics.com

On October 12, the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation's Director-General of Security, Mike Burgess, released a statement addressing the Middle East war, saying it was resonating in the Australian community.

