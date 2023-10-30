Secret love triangle ends in bloody murder

In a brutal love triangle tragedy, Jenny Niguidula stabbed Rhonie Apostol — her husband’s brother-in-law — with a kitchen knife in their Sydney home on November 17, 2019.

A jury found her guilty of murder in June after she proclaimed her innocence to the charge but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.The Supreme Court heard Niguidula stabbed 53-year-old Apostol after discovering he had cheated on her with a nurse in Manila, causing the pair to erupt into a heated argument at Sydney International Airport a week before the stabbing.

The pair were themselves having an affair as Niguidula was married to Apostol’s brother-in-law and Apostol was married to a woman in the United States, where he permanently lived. He would visit Australia regularly and worked for Niguidula, the court was told. headtopics.com

That anger was sparked by the knowledge Apostol cheated on her with a nurse who had been caring for his sick mother in the Philippines. The court heard the pair had been dating since 2011 and Niguidula was deeply affected by the miscarriage of their baby.

When she returned home, she threw up, went back to sleep and woke up thinking about the miscarriage and cheating, saying to Apostol: “you took away 10 years of my life — my baby is dead because of you”. headtopics.com

She said she woke up hours later by an inaudible sound from the bathroom and saw him lying on the ground with a knife beside him and a wounded chest. Family members also called to the scene told the trial Niguidula was seen holding Apostol’s hand, crying and slapping him on the face, saying “stop joking and wake up” as they awaited police to arrive.

Game of two calves: The secret injury Sam Kerr struggled with for weeksMost people assumed the Matildas captain’s left calf was the reason for her “difficult” fitness battle over the past two months. They assumed wrong. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry death: Gwyneth Paltrow reveals secret romance with Friends star in tribute post7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

New Business Council of Australia president Geoff Culbert has a ‘secret sauce’, says Sydney Airport director Ann Sherry as David Gonski, Tony Shepherd, Matt Comyn sing his praisesSydney Airport boss Geoff Culbert has been appointed to the role as the council refreshes its leadership to navigate crucial policy negotiations with the Albanese government. Read more ⮕

Eddie Jones to leave Wallabies after tumultuous 10 monthsThe departure comes a month after it emerged Jones held a secret interview with Japan rugby officials about taking over as head coach in 2024. Read more ⮕

Want to live to 116? The secret to longevity is less complicated than you thinkGood humour, a positive outlook and staying away from toxic people is more important than genes, ice baths or spartan diets Read more ⮕

The dying days of controversial union and construction watchdogs ABCC and ROC revealedThe Australian Building and Construction Commission (ABCC) and the Registered Organisations Commission (ROC) were controversial watchdogs. But the last days before their closure, revealed in previously secret documents, were a flurry of questions about payroll and administration. Read more ⮕