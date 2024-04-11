Second man to be extradited over gangland figure's murder

A second man will be extradited to Melbourne over the execution-style shooting murder of gangland figure Gavin “Capable” Preston at a suburban cafe . Police arrested Rabii Abram Zahabe, 24, on unrelated charges when he was in Sydney’s CBD on Wednesday. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Arrest over murder of underworld figure. Victoria Police homicide squad detectives then travelled to NSW and charged him with murder, months after Preston was shot dead in September, 2023.
Zahabe, from Yagoona in Sydney’s southwest, fronted Bathurst Local Court on Thursday afternoon, where police successfully applied to extradite him to Victoria. He was expected to arrive in Melbourne about midday on Friday before fronting Melbourne Magistrates Court. On October 25, 2023, another man — Jaeden Tito — was arrested at his Bradbury home in Sydney’s southwest and charged with murder over Preston’s fatal shooting. The 23-year-old, who was not known to police before the shooting, was taken to Melbourne to face further charges. Preston, 50, was killed and a 26-year-old South Morang man he was dining with critically injured after shots were fired outside the Sweet Lulus cafe in Keilor Village, in Melbourne’s northwest, on September 9. Security camera footage showed a hooded gunman dressed in black running from the passenger side door of a black SUV and firing several shots from a handgun at Preston, who fell to the ground. Preston died at the scene
