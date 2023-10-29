Second investigation to open into role of British spies in torture of Guantánamo detainee

The UK’s intelligence agencies are facing a fresh judicial investigation into allegations that British spies were complicit in the CIA’s post-9/11 secret torture and rendition programme.

The investigatory powers tribunal (IPT) has said it will open a second investigation into allegations that the intelligence services were involved in the mistreatment of a prisoner detained by the US. In a ruling released on Friday, the secretive court said it would examine a complaint filed on behalf of Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri, a Saudi Arabian citizen held at the US military prison atNashiri, who is alleged by the US to have plotted al-Qaida’s bombing of an American naval ship in Yemen, was captured by the CIA in 2002 and transferred to Guantánamo in 2006. He has been held in indefinite detention ever since.

UK government lawyers had sought to persuade the tribunal that Nashiri was out of time to pursue the complaint, but a panel of judges said it was “in the public interest for these issues to be considered” in the same way Hawsawi’s case is being examined. headtopics.com

The IPT has unique powers to obtain classified files from the intelligence agencies, which will now be required to share with the tribunal documents relating to the UK’s cooperation with the CIA. Together, the cases before the IPT illustrate how questions about the UK’s complicity in the CIA’s mistreatment of prisoners continue to weigh on British intelligence more than two decades after the secret detention programme began.that the UK’s spy agencies were involved in the CIA’s kidnap and torture of terrorism suspects.

Responding to the IPT’s decision, Nashiri’s barrister, Hugh Southey KC, said: “There are legitimate concerns about the role the UK played in the treatment of Mr Nashiri. We welcome the fact that there will now be an independent review of the conduct of the UK services. headtopics.com

