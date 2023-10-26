Search resumes for Paul Thijssen following death of Lilie James

Police will resume their search in Sydney’s east on Friday for Paul Thijssen, who has been missing since the body of 21-year-old Lilie James was discovered in the gym bathroom of a Sydney CBD private school.

James had been coaching students at the school on Wednesday afternoon and her family raised the alarm when she didn’t return home that night. Just before midnight, emergency services found her dead at the school with wounds to her head.

James and Thijssen had been in a brief relationship in the weeks leading up to her death, a source close to the investigation said on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak.St Andrew’s has been closed for the rest of the week, while students have been offered counselling. HSC and International Baccalaureate exams have been moved offsite. headtopics.com

“I understand that this is a highly upsetting and concerning update, and I want to reiterate my support for our entire school community,” she said. Thijssen, originally from the Netherlands, attended St Andrew’s from year 10 and graduated in 2017. After studying in the Netherlands he worked at his Sydney alma mater as a cricket and hockey coach and as an after-hours co-ordinator.

