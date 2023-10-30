Search Resumes for Missing Swimmer off NSW South Coast

A search has resumed for a swimmer who went missing off the NSW south coast.

The man was reported struggling in a rip 100 metres from the shore.Volunteers from the NSW Marine Rescue and Police Marine Area Command are searching between Flagstaff and Towradgi Point.

Marine rescue volunteers and NSW Police search for missing swimmerMarine rescue volunteers and NSW Police are working together to locate a missing swimmer . The search is being conducted by Port Kembla 31, Shellharbour 30, and Water Police 23 in fair sea conditions.

Police use drift modelling to search for male swimmer missing from Fairy Meadow beach Search crews say a man was last seen by friends caught in a rip after entering the water at a Wollongong beach.

Desperate search for missing man last seen swimming at Fairy Meadow Beach, Wollongong7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

