Search for 2.5 metre pythons in Sydney suburb after owner's ex 'dumps them'

In a message posted on a local Facebook page, Teja Mae Godson asked locals in Coogee and Randwick to contact her if they have seen her snakes Bagel and Mango.

"My s—-y ex threw a tantrum when I broke up with him and dumped my lovely hand-reared pet pythons out in a fit of anger," she wrote.Bagel was last seen on Mount Street in Coogee. (Teja Mae Godson)Godson said the pythons were dumped on Mount Street in Coogee."They're about 2.5m long, they are quite sweet and don't bite.""Please please let me know if you've seen them or taken them to Wires or a nearby vet.

